Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace will receive an official offer for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Italian giants Juventus ‘in the coming hours’.

Juventus are keen to secure Mateta during this month’s transfer window, but do not want to pay a fee for him now.

The Bianconeri want to sign the Palace hitman on loan with an obligation to then buy him in the summer, based on certain conditions being met.

Now, in the wake of Oliver Glasner’s admission that he is leaving in the summer and has not been properly backed by Palace, Juventus are to send in a bid.

The Italians will transmit the offer to Crystal Palace ‘in the coming hours’, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

An important step has already been taken by Juventus as they have an agreement in place with Mateta on personal terms.

Juventus now need to convince Crystal Palace to do the deal and the Bianconeri may benefit if Glasner goes in the coming days.

Game Competition Benfica (H) Champions League Napoli (H) Serie A Monaco (A) Champions League Juventus’ remaining January games

The Austrian tactician would likely be even more unhappy if Mateta follows Marc Guehi through the Selhurst Park exit door.

Glasner resisted pushing through a move to take the Bayern Munich job in the summer of 2024, despite the Bavarians preferring him to Vincent Kompany.

He then delivered the FA Cup for Crystal Palace, followed by the Community Shield at the start of this season.

Glasner has been left devastated by a failure to be backed by the Eagles in the transfer market though and even had to threaten to quit to keep hold of Guehi last summer.

Having lifted the lid on his feelings after Saturday’s loss at Sunderland though, Glasner may well now be gone from Crystal Palace sooner than at the end of the season.

Glasner, 51, insisted that he feels the Crystal Palace squad have been ‘abandoned’ by the club’s board.

The Eagles remain in the Conference League and have been one of the favourites for the competition.