Everton talent George Finney has revealed that he has learnt a lot about the art of defending from David Moyes’ assistant, Toffees legend, Leighton Baines.

The 18-year-old right-back has moved out on his first spell away from his parent club, joining Celtic great Scott Brown’s Scottish Championship club Ayr United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

A regular for Everton’s Under-18 side, Finney has also featured for their Under-21 squad, but is yet to be handed his first-team debut by Moyes.

However, he has had the opportunity to work with Baines, who was Everton’s Under-18 manager between 2022 and 2025.

Describing his experience under the 41-year-old, Finney has insisted that he has learnt a lot from him about body shape, when to make attacking runs and when to stay put.

“I have learnt a lot from him”, Finney told Ayr United’s official media (2.17).

“Just the little details of body shape when defending, making certain runs, when to make the runs, when to stay.

“It is little stuff like that.”

Describing himself as a player, Finney added that he sees himself as an attacking full-back who likes to get crosses into the box.

“I would say that I am an attacking full-back, who likes to get crosses in the box.

“[I am] hard working, I will never give up. I like to create.”

Finney will be keen to play as much football as he can during his time at Ayr United to further his development and show Moyes and Baines what he can do.

Baines’ impact on Finney’s development should perhaps come as no surprise, with David Unsworth revealing that straight from his coaching appointment, the Everton legend had thrown himself into his work.

Even Seamus Coleman, still playing now at the age of 37, admitted he has tried to follow Baines’ advice in his career.

Baines had an ethic of hard work as a player too and former Everton defender Mason Holgate, during his time at Goodison Park, said the defender ‘works hard, ridiculously hard’.