Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Everton and Fulham are both interested in Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer, with a move for the Austrian in this month’s transfer window not ruled out.

David Moyes is in the market for additions in the final third and Everton were in for Brennan Johnson, only to see him prefer a move to Crystal Palace, with the Wales international keen to stay in London.

Other options are on the table for the Toffees, including Saint-Etienne attacker Zuriko Davitashvili, who has impressed in Ligue 2 this season.

Saint-Etienne are firmly opposed to letting him go this month as they feel it could damage their promotion prospects and they recently turned down a bid from Olympiacos.

It has now emerged that Everton are looking at an option in the Bundesliga and they have been joined by Fulham in the pursuit.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, four English sides have asked for information about Wolfsburg winger Wimmer and amongst them, Everton and Fulham are ‘among the most active sides showing interest’.

Wolfsburg are not opposed to letting the Austrian go this month if they receive an offer which they find to be convincing.

Level Caps Austria U19s 9 Austria U21s 5 Austria 28 Patrick Wimmer at international level

Whether Everton or Fulham will translate their interest into a solid bid in the coming days remains to be seen, but Wimmer also has interest from Italy.

Bologna, Lazio and Fiorentina are all looking at the winger, though La Viola have already added two wingers this month in the shape of Jack Harrison from Leeds United and Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham have European ambitions this term, but their form took a knock on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 at Leeds.

Marco Silva looks to feel he needs reinforcements and Wimmer could fit the bill for the Cottagers.

An Austria international, the 24-year-old rose to prominence at Austria Vienna before being taken to Germany by Arminia Bielefeld in 2021.

Wolfsburg snapped Wimmer up the following year and his current deal at the Volkswagen Arena runs until the summer of 2027.

In last year’s winter transfer window, Leicester City looked at bringing Wimmer to England, but only wanted a loan, while Wolfsburg favoured a permanent sale.

The German club could well believe that given his contractual situation, this month would represent the best chance to get the most value from a sale.

Wimmer has clocked 15 Bundesliga outings this season so far, scoring three times and providing three assists.

He featured for over an hour in the recent 8-1 thrashing Wolfsburg suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich.