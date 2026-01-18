Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Aston Villa as he hunts three Premier League points at Villa Park this afternoon.

Everton were held by struggling Wolves on their last Premier League outing and then exited the FA Cup on penalties at the hands of Sunderland last weekend.

While there will be no alarm bells ringing at Everton at the moment, Moyes is sure to be concerned by a run of six league games that have brought just a single win.

Given Moyes would like to push Everton up towards the European spots, he will know the Toffees need to string together clumps of wins to give them the best chance.

Moyes has given Tim Iroegbunam more starts in the absence of Idrissa Gueye and while he has been happy with the midfielder, he has admitted he needs more consistency.

Everton continue to be linked with bringing in a striker this month to address the much remarked upon lack of a ruthless nature they have shown in the final third.

Gueye remains unavailable for selection, along with Iliman Ndiaye, as both are with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jack Grealish is back following suspension, but Moyes has admitted that Jarrad Branthwaite is not ready to return.

Centre-back Michael Keane continues to be out through suspension.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz also remain out of action.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Aston Villa this afternoon, while in defence, the Toffees boss goes with Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton play James Garner and Merlin Rohl, while Dwight McNeil, Harrison Armstrong and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes may want to make changes to his Everton lineup vs Aston Villa at some point this afternoon and his options off the bench include Tyler Dibling and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Rohl, Garner, McNeil, Armstrong, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Aznou, Welch, Campbell