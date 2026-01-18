Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘are back strongly’ in the hunt for Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca and have made an offer for him.

Still battling to get out of trouble in the Premier League, Forest are keen to recruit this month and they have been linked with a host of players.

They have been exploring a move for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, with contact between the two clubs expected to come soon.

Another midfielder Nottingham Forest have asked about is Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who was part of the recent Nigeria squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The future of Douglas Luiz at the City Ground has come under the scanner, but Juventus have no desire to recall him this month.

A goal-getter is also wanted by Forest boss Sean Dyche and the club have shown some interest in Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, though he is claimed to prefer a move to a warmer country than England.

Another striker option is Napoli’s Lucca, a player Forest have been looking at potentially signing.

Club Country Torino Italy Vicenza Italy Palermo Italy Pisa Italy Ajax Netherlands Udinese Italy Napoli Italy Clubs Lorenzo Lucca has played for

Now, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, ‘Nottingham Forest are back strongly’ on Lucca’s tail.

The City Ground side have approached Napoli with a proposal for Lucca and want to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Forest would pay a loan fee of €1m for Lucca, while the option to buy would be set at €35m.

It is unclear if Napoli would be prepared to let the striker depart on those terms.

West Ham started to look at a swoop for Lucca in late December, but have since signed two other strikers in the shape of Taty Castellanos and Pablo.

Napoli only signed Lucca last summer, landing him from Udinese on loan for €9m, plus with an obligation to buy for €26m.

Lucca though has scored just one goal in 16 Serie A outings for Napoli this season, being mainly used off the bench by Antonio Conte.

Last term, Lucca struck 12 times in 33 Serie A games for Udinese.