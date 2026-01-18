Pete Norton/Getty Images

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has expressed his delight at securing the loan signing of Timur Tutierov from Sunderland, hailing the striker for his energy, enthusiasm and blistering pace.

Tutierov has joined League One side Exeter on loan for the rest of the campaign from Sunderland, adding firepower to the club’s attacking line and giving Caldwell another option.

The 20-year-old moved to the Black Cats from Ukrainian side Kolos Kovalivka in 2023, with the club hoping they had picked up a gem.

Last season, he made 16 appearances for Sunderland’s Under-21s, scoring four goals, while also cementing his place with the Ukraine Under-19 team and breaking into the Under-21s.

He has carried that form into the current season, netting nine times in 13 youth matches and earning bench appearances in four of Sunderland’s Premier League matches.

Caldwell revealed that the youngster had been on the club’s radar for some time, training with the squad in December, and with Sil Swinkels returning to Aston Villa, a loan spot and budget opened up to complete the deal.

The Scottish manager noted that Tutierov mirrors Ilmari Niskanen in character, being energetic, enthusiastic, and driven, while also bringing blistering pace and a direct attacking threat across the front line.

Out on loan Timur Tutierov Milan Aleksic Niall Huggins Patrick Roberts Jenson Seelt Nazairy Rusyn Alan Browne Luis Semedo Adil Aouchiche Sunderland players out on loan

The 43-year-old added that the team have lacked that explosive speed this season and the Ukrainian forward can provide the sharpness needed to trouble defenders and create chances in behind.

He said to Exeter’s in-house media: “Timur is someone we have been tracking for a while.

“He came in to train with us for a few days in December so we could get to know him better, both as a player and as a person.

“That’s something we want to do more often with loan players.

“With Sil Swinkels returning to Aston Villa it opened up a loan spot and some budget to work with.

“He has a similar character to Immi – energetic, enthusiastic, and determined to improve and progress his career.

“On the pitch, he brings real pace and directness and can play anywhere across the front line.

“We’ve felt we’ve been missing that explosive speed this season, someone who can go one-v-one and threaten in behind and Timur can give us that.”

The 20-year-old played and scored, in stoppage time, on Saturday as Exeter grabbed a 3-0 win over Stevenage in League One.

Caldwell introduced Tutierov from the bench on the hour mark.

He joins a host of Sunderland players away from the club on loan and the Black Cats will have their work cut out tracking them and keeping pace with their progress.