Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane has expressed his delight at being able to sign Owen Goodman on loan from Crystal Palace, describing him as a goalkeeper with ‘real presence’ and maturity beyond his years.

Goodman started the season with Huddersfield Town, notching up four clean sheets in ten appearances in League One, as the Terriers struggled to live up to expectations; Lee Grant was sacked as manager on Saturday.

The Palace goalkeeper lost his place between the sticks at Huddersfield in December, despite Grant having indicated he was a fan.

Crystal Palace were unhappy at seeing the goalkeeper lacking for games, given that Goodman had been a regular with AFC Wimbledon only last term.

The Eagles cut his spell short and started working on a solution to allow him more game time.

Barnsley were chosen as Goodman’s next destination, with the move being confirmed on Thursday.

Describing the six-foot-four-inch goalkeeper, Barnsley manager Hourihane insisted that Goodman is someone with real presence and maturity beyond his years.

Loan club Level Colchester United League Two AFC Wimbledon League Two Huddersfield Town League One Barnsley League One Owen Goodman’s loan spells

Hourihane also described Goodman as someone with a hunger to keep improving, something the shot-stopper will be keen to do at Oakwell.

“We’re delighted to bring Owen in for the remainder of the season”, Hourihane told his club’s official website.

“He’s a goalkeeper with real presence, maturity beyond his years, and a hunger to keep improving.

“Owen has already shown his quality in senior football, and we believe this is a place where he can continue to grow while making us stronger as a team.”

Goodman proved his quality while playing in League Two with Wimbledon last season.

He won the Golden Glove award as his side secured promotion to League One via the playoffs.

Goodman’s exploit on loan saw him win praise from former striker Sam Parkin, who admitted he had made one of the best saves he could remember while on a loan stint at Colchester United.

Now Goodman will knuckle down at Barnsley and try to play week in, week out under Hourihane.