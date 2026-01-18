George Wood/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves believes Rob Edwards has put the pride back in the Wolves team, also making them better defensively with a solid structure.

Wolves grabbed a clean sheet and another point in the Premier League on Sunday when they held Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Eddie Howe’s side managed just two shots on target during the whole game, as Wolves more than held their own against the visitors.

Edwards even started with in-demand striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on the bench, bringing him on in the second half.

Groves feels that the strikers Wolves did start with, Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan, did their jobs defensively.

With Wolves now having gone five games without defeat across all competitions, Groves believes that Edwards has put pride back into the side, along with a solid structure.

He said on talkSPORT (18th January, 16:39): “From Wolves’ point of view, the one thing that stood out for me was pride.

Person Position Rob Edwards Manager Paul Trollope Assistant Harry Watling Assistant Rui Pedro Silva Assistant Danny Alcock Goalkeeping coach Wolves coaching staff

“Rob Edwards, the Wolves manager, has brought pride back into his side.

“They were very, very good defensively and Arokodore and Hee-chan did their jobs defensively for their team. Everybody put in a shift.”

Groves admits that he felt earlier this season that Wolves would finish with a record low points total in the Premier League, given how poor they were.

That though has changed under Edwards, in his view, while he also noted Yerson Mosquera’s solid performance against Newcastle.

“I said I didn’t think they would get eleven points because they were that bad.

“Him coming in has given them a structure – and Mosquera was very, very good today.”

Edwards though could have further challenges to deal with this month as a number of Wolves players could leave before the window closes.

Midfielder Marshall Munetsi has already departed, for Paris FC on loan, delighting the French side.

Besiktas have also put in an official offer for defender Emmanuel Agbadou and are waiting for Wolves to accept.

Edwards started with Agbadou on the bench against Newcastle, while Strand Larsen has also been of interest to clubs in the ongoing transfer window.