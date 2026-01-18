Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘in advanced negotiations’ to land Venezuela attacking midfielder Keiber Lamadrid, as they seek to boost Nuno Espirito Santo’s options.

The Hammers got a much needed boost on Saturday when they visited rivals Tottenham Hotspur and came away with a 2-1 win.

Nuno has already been backed with the arrivals of Taty Castellanos and Pablo this month, with both starting in north London.

It was Callum Wilson, widely linked with an exit from West Ham, who popped up in stoppage time with the winner.

West Ham are also dealing with the likely exit of Lucas Paqueta, with the midfielder having been pushing hard to complete a move back to Brazil with Flamengo.

The Hammers still have an eye on further incomings and it appears that stretches to South America.

According to Venezuelan journalist Elias Lopez, West Ham are ‘in advanced negotiations’ to bring Venezuela international Lamadrid to the London Stadium.

He is currently on the books at Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira.

Game Competition Sunderland (H) Premier League Chelsea (A) Premier League Burnley (A) Premier League West Ham’s next three games

It is suggested that the deal, if it happens, would see Lamadrid arrive at West Ham on loan.

Whether the loan agreement might contain an option to buy remains unclear, but the Hammers are sure to want to see how Lamadrid adapts to English football.

The 22-year-old is versatile and has operated as an attacking midfielder, a left-sided midfielder and a winger for Deportivo La Guaira, where he came through the youth set-up.

He has been capped at Venezuela at international level, but heading to the Premier League with West Ham would represent a big step up in his career.

Throwing Lamadrid into the thick of a relegation battle in the Premier League though could well be a baptism of fire and it is unclear whether the Hammers would risk doing so.

At close quarters though, West Ham would be able to assess the 22-year-old before deciding whether to move to try to keep him on a permanent basis.