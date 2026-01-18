George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are most likely to strengthen with another striker this month, rather than another attacking midfielder, following the arrival of Facundo Buonanotte.

The Whites lost out on Buonanotte last summer when he snubbed a move to Elland Road in favour of joining Chelsea on loan.

Six months on though and not playing regularly at Chelsea, Buonanotte swapped loans and headed to Leeds with the consent of parent club Brighton.

He was an unused substitutes on Saturday as Leeds beat Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League at Elland Road.

It has been claimed that Leeds are now holding talks to bring in another attacking midfielder in the shape of Werder Bremen’s Romano Schmid.

They have done business with Werder Bremen, with Max Wober and Isaac Schmidt on loan at the Bundesliga side.

However, Leeds have not spoken to any attacking midfielders since signing Buonanotte and if they do more business this month then it is likely to be in the shape of a striker.

Journalist Graham Smyth wrote on X: “Leeds United were talking to and about Romano Schmid, but then signed Facundo Buonanotte.

“Haven’t spoken about attacking mids since then. Considered unlikely, unless something crazy/unforeseen occurs.

“Striker is where they’re most likely to strengthen, if they can.”

In the summer window, Leeds added two strikers to the mix with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha signed on free transfers.

Calvert-Lewin especially has risen to the occasion and recently one former Leeds star expressed his view that the striker makes the team ‘so much better’.

A new striker coming in could potentially depend upon an exit, with Buonanotte’s arrival offsetting the exit of Jack Harrison to Fiorentina.

Joel Piroe is drawing interest from Celtic, with the Scottish giants seeking a loan and prepared to meet his wage demands.

There could still be a complication though as Leeds’ owners the 49ers also own Celtic’s fierce rivals Rangers and the strengthening of the Parkhead outfit would likely not go down well with the Ibrox faithful.

Piroe does have interest from elsewhere and may be keen to be playing regular football over the remainder of the season after being dubbed a ‘forgotten man’ at Leeds.