Fixture: Wolves vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Wolves for the Premier League clash at Molineux this afternoon.

Three Premier League wins on the bounce have silenced some of Howe’s critics and allowed Newcastle to move into the top half of the league table.

It has come at a cost, with Fabian Schar now out for around three months after going under the knife.

Victory at bottom of the table Wolves today would move Newcastle up to level on points with fifth placed Manchester United.

While a visit to Wolves would have seemed like a routine win for Newcastle several weeks ago, Rob Edwards’ men have produced improved form and performances of late.

Wolves have now gone four games unbeaten across all competitions and a 6-1 thrashing of Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last weekend will have boosted confidence.

Newcastle must also keep Jorgen Strand Larsen quiet, someone they tried to buy in the summer; he starts on the bench for Wolves today.

If Wolves can win today then they would hit double figures in terms of points, reaching ten points, and making Nottingham Forest on 22 points and in 17th, not seem as uncatchable.

With the January transfer window open for business, Newcastle are looking to strengthen and they recently lodged an enquiry for Palmeiras midfielder Allan.

A move for a midfielder does come as little surprise given one former top flight star identified the area as one Newcastle do need to add depth to.

Away from transfer talk though, Howe will want to keep the league wins coming and the earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Newcastle edge a 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Nick Pope is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Wolves today, while in defence Howe goes with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

Howe will want to see Newcastle control midfield today and he fields Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while leading the attacking charge are Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and target man Nick Woltemade.

If Howe needs to try and shake things up from the bench and change his Newcastle United lineup vs Wolves then he has options off the bench that include Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Wolves

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Wissa, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Miley