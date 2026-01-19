Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Celtic now face competition from La Liga giants Valencia for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda in the ongoing transfer window.

After the summer debacle, which saw them fail to strike late deals for targets, Celtic are looking to show more efficiency in the January market to deliver for boss Martin O’Neill.

Attack is an area O’Neill will be expecting to see reinforcements arrive in, but West Ham‘s Callum Wilson and Birmingham City‘s Kyogo Furuhashi, early targets, look to be off the table.

While they managed to sign Julian Araujo on loan from Bournemouth, Celtic are yet to make any significant headway in the direction of signing their priority targets.

It did seem Kyogo might make an emotional return to Parkhead, but Birmingham boss Chris Davies played down those thoughts.

Celtic are also keen to add at the back and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Amenda is a player the Scottish champions have been widely linked with.

However, Celtic will now have to overcome Spanish opposition in the shape of Valencia as, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, they ‘are interested’ in taking him to La Liga.

Centre-back Liam Scales Auston Trusty Cameron Carter-Vickers Stephen Welsh Celtic’s centre-backs

Valencia sit just a place outside the relegation zone in La Liga and keeping the ball out of the back of the net has been an issue, with 31 goals conceded.

It is unclear what type of offer Los Che might send to Eintracht Frankfurt for Amenda, but the onus will be on Celtic to better it if they do want the defender to come to Scotland.

Eintracht Frankfurt have just parted ways with Dino Toppmoller as boss and it is unknown what their next permanent boss will think about Amenda.

Amenda came through the youth set-up at Swiss side Young Boys before earning a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2024.

Celtic recalled Stephen Welsh from his loan at Motherwell, where he was earning rave reviews, earlier this month and if they land a new centre-back, could consider letting the 26-year-old return to Fir Park.

Welsh could not play for another club this season, given he played for Celtic in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.