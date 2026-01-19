Warren Little/Getty Images

Birmingham City ‘are signing’ Brighton attacker Ibrahim Osman on a loan deal to boost Chris Davies’ options in the final third, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Blues boss Davies indicated heading into the January transfer window that attack was an area he was keen to focus on and he has been as good as his word.

Djurgardens striker August Priske is on his way to St Andrew’s, despite remaining coy over the prospect when he missed training last week.

Birmingham are not stopping at Priske though and are now set to bring in Osman from Premier League side Brighton.

The former Nordsjaelland attacker has been on loan at French club Auxerre, but is set to cut that stint short and drop into the Championship.

Birmingham will now be looking to tie up the capture of the 21-year-old quickly and put him at the disposal of Davies.

Osman has made 14 appearances for Auxerre in Ligue 1 this season, but has not found the back of the net, with just two assists provided.

It is unclear if Osman is viewed as an alternative to Alaves attacker Carlos Vicente, who Birmingham have been showing interest in.

Vicente is a player that Alaves are opposed to letting go during the transfer window this month.

Birmingham were held to a 1-1 draw at Swansea City at the weekend, a result which kept Blues in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Blues have the second worst away form in the entire division this season, which has acted as a drag on their promotion hopes.

With a visit to Sheffield Wednesday next up for Birmingham, questions will be asked of Davies if he is not able to deliver three points from Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to win a home league game this season, drawing four and losing ten of their 14 matches.

Blues’ goals scored total is also well off the top three in the division, with just 36 goals scored in the Championship, along with 37 conceded.