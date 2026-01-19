Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are ‘keeping an eye’ on Celtic midfielder Arne Engels as a possible option in this month’s transfer window.

The versatile Belgian midfield star joined the Scottish giants two years ago from German club Augsburg on a £11m deal, after he replaced club-record departure Matt O’Riley.

And since joining, Engels has mostly been a key player for the Bhoys, as he has scored 14 goals and provided 18 assists in 85 appearances.

The four-time Belgium-capped midfielder made a good impression early doors at the Glasgow outfit, as one ex-Scotland striker lauded him as a ‘class act’.

The 22-year-old can play in a multitude of positions across the pitch, even though he is primarily a central midfielder, and a former Celtic midfielder dubbed him a ‘Rolls Royce’ just last year.

Ahead of last summer’s transfer window, Engels attracted transfer interest from the Italian top-flight, as Atalanta were keen on the Bhoys star.

He is a key player in Martin O’Neill’s system, but before the window shuts down, the Bhoys could need to deal with proper interest in the Belgian midfielder.

Midfielder Current club Arne Engels Celtic Ardon Jashari AC Milan Rocco Reitz Borussia Monchengladbach Midfielders on RB Leipzig’s radar

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Engels is an option for German top-flight club RB Lepzing, who are prioritising bringing a midfielder.

Die Roten Bullen are aiming for Borussia Monchengladbach’s midfielder Rocco Reitz, who is expected to cost €25m to €28m, and RB Leipzig are not willing to pay that much.

However, if RB Leipzig are unable to get their hands on the Borussia Monchengladbach star, they have set two alternatives in that case.

It has been suggested that Celtic star Engels and AC Milan midfield star Ardon Jashari are on their radar, but Reitz is their priority.

RB Leipzig are ‘keeping an eye on’ Engels in the event they need to make a move.

Celtic are currently six points away from the table-toppers Hearts, and it is not clear if O’Neill’s side are willing to part ways with Engels mid-season.

Whether RB Leipzig come with a late offer in the window for Engels remains to be seen, but if the Bhoys did cash in and fail to bring in a replacement, that could anger fans already unhappy about how last summer’s transfer window was handled by the board.