Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Napoli have a clear asking price in mind for Mathias Olivera and Nottingham Forest’s offer for him is something the Azzurri ‘consider low’.

The City Ground outfit are not safe from the dreaded relegation fight yet, but their recent results have given them a cushion.

They are currently five points above the 18th-placed West Ham United, as they have taken four points from their last two games, including an impressive 0-0 draw against table-toppers Arsenal.

The prospect of a possible resurgence for the Hammers under Nuno Espirito Santo though will be keeping some at Nottingham Forest awake.

Edu Gaspar and Evangelos Marinakis’ recruitment team are trying to back Sean Dyche to keep Forest safe and have a memorable Europa League campaign with new signings.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a host of players to strengthen multiple areas of the pitch, and left-back is an area of need.

They do have Cuiabano as a natural left-footed left-back options at the club, but Dyche wants another body in the building.

Forest are trying to end Zinchenko’s loan from Arsenal and meanwhile are looking to bring in a left-footed left-back this month, having set their eyes on Serie A.

Club Years Nacional 2016-2017 Atenas 2017 Getafe 2017-2022 Albacete (loan) 2018-2019 Napoli 2022- Mathias Olivera’s career history

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Tricky Trees ‘really appreciate’ Napoli’s Uruguayan full-back Olivera and have made a bid worth €15m.

The Serie A giants, though, consider the offer to be low and feel his true value should be somewhere between €20m and €25m.

Olivera has played only 73 minutes of Serie A games in Napoli’s last seven games and he wants more regular game time.

And Nottingham Forest feel that the 28-year-old suits their system well, where Wales international Neco Williams is the starting left-back, even though he is right-footed.

Olivera has made 118 Napoli appearances since his move to the club back in 2022 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2030.

He is not the only Serie A player on Forest’s radar, as Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi is also a player they like.

Now it remains to be seen if the Tricky Trees will send an offer close to Napoli’s valuation of Olivera, who Nottingham Forest will hope to see push for a move.