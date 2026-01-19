Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has expressed the view that Daniel Farke should take pride in his tactical acumen, observing that many of his decisions have proved effective for the Whites.

Farke’s fortunes have improved following a difficult spell in November that left the Whites in the drop zone, with Grayson noting that recent performances reflect the squad’s commitment to the German coach.

Amid Farke struggling, Richard Keys admitted to wondering why the former Norwich City boss was still in the Leeds job.

Leeds have been beaten just twice in their last ten league matches, with the latest victory coming at the weekend against Fulham at Elland Road.

The 49-year-old’s late intervention proved decisive, bringing on Lukas Nmecha in the 81st minute, and the German scored in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a 1–0 win as a subdued Fulham side managed only one shot on target throughout the match.

The result followed a 4-3 league defeat to Newcastle United earlier in the month, as Leeds saw their lead slip away after conceding twice in stoppage time.

In between those league fixtures, the Whites advanced in the FA Cup, securing a 3-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

Grayson lauded Farke for his tactical judgment and his ability to lift his players, with Leeds rewarded by a late winner against Fulham.

Person Position Daniel Farke Manager Eddie Riemer Assistant Christopher John First team coach Chris Domogalla Performance coach Ed Wootten Goalkeeping coach Leeds United coaching staff

He pointed to the strong response after a disappointing outcome against Newcastle and commended the 49-year-old for making changes in shape and substitutions that directly contributed to consecutive wins.

The 56-year-old added that the German tactician should be proud of the job he has done and thinks he often does not take the slice of the credit pie he is due.

Grayson said on LUTV (20:11): “Especially when you score so late on, they do feel extra special; those wins to score in the 90th minute.

“But you can see he’s overjoyed and what they’ve done is responded after a disappointing result, as in, late on against Newcastle, back-to-back wins against Derby last week and today.

“He’s a happy coach because a lot of his decisions have worked again; he’s made decisions, changed the shape, substitutions, and he can be proud of himself.

“He doesn’t give himself as much credit as he should, really.”

Farke’s squad has been strengthened with the addition of Facundo Buonanotte, who joins the Elland Road side on loan until the end of the season, adding a player who has long been on their radar.

It remains to be seen when Farke will slot Buonanotte into the Leeds side, as he looks for the Whites to continue adding to their points total and creating breathing space over the drop zone.