Theo Bergvall, brother of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, has joined Swiss outfit Lausanne Sport and admits he feels the move is ‘exciting and fun’.

Lucas and Theo started their respective youth careers at Swedish club Brommapojkarna, where they spent time playing senior football.

Both then completed a switch to another Swedish side in the shape of Djurgardens, but now their paths have diverged.

Lucas joined Spurs in the summer of 2024 from Djurgardens on a deal worth £8.5m, snubbing interest from Barcelona, which surprised the Swedish side’s sporting director.

When Lucas agreed to join Tottenham, he revealed his elder brother Theo was tired of driving him everywhere, with Theo relaxing while Lucas drove.

Lucas has made 70 senior appearances for the north London club and now Theo will also get a taste of football outside Sweden.

Theo, 21, has now agreed to join Swiss top-flight side Lausanne Sport, who have tied him to a deal until the summer of 2029.

The Sweden Under-21 international feels that his move to Les Bleu Et Blanc is the right one and he stressed that his career feels ‘fun and exciting’.

Player Club Theo Bergvall Lausanne-Sport Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur Rasmus Bergvall Brommapojkarna Bergvall brothers in football

“It feels exciting and fun, a step in my career that feels right for me right now”, Theo told Djurgardens’ media about his move to the Swiss club.

“Then I will obviously miss Djurgarden incredibly much; the whole team and all the supporters who have supported me over the years – even during the tougher times.

“But as I said, it will be great fun to try out the game in a new, European environment, and I had a feeling that it would happen sooner or later.”

Lucas’ brother is happy with the feel at Lausanne Sport, who he believes are a ‘warm’ club with ample modern facilities.

“A good club with a warm feeling and nice facilities.

“In addition, the city felt very pleasant, so I think it will suit me well.”

Lucas is currently injured at Spurs and he must have congratulated his elder brother on his move to the Swiss top flight.

It remains to be seen if the two might meet on the pitch in the future, with Lausanne-Sport having made it to the Conference League this season, showing they are capable of European qualification.

Theo is leaving Djurgardens after making 30 appearances for the club and it remains to be seen if they have added bonuses to his deal with Lausanne-Sport.