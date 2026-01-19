Getty Images

Former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has hailed the Strasbourg fans as being ‘different’, insisting that he loves the connection he already has with them.

After being out of work for more than a year, O’Neil finally found a home in France with Strasbourg, where he was asked to replace Chelsea-bound Liam Rosenior.

The manager enjoyed the perfect start imaginable, following the 6-0 Coupe de France victory over Avranches, with a Ligue 1 derby win over Metz at home, 2-1.

It was his first match in front of the home fans for former Wolves boss O’Neill, who was delighted with the atmosphere created by the Strasbourg supporters.

The 42-year-old, who has never previously managed outside England, insisted that Strasbourg fans are ‘different’.

“I loved the atmosphere. The fans supported the team even when we were defending”, O’Neil was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.

“You can’t do anything without them. This supporters’ section is different; you can see it. I love this connection with the fans.

Statistic Number Games 63 Wins 20 Draws 11 Losses 32 Gary O’Neil at Wolves

“I enjoyed coming to greet them with the players. Celebrating with them is different from what happens at home.

“I stayed on the pitch longer on purpose.”

Strasbourg are a club owned by BlueCo, the same company owned by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

O’Neil saw his stock hit big heights during his time at Wolves, with Richard Keys unhappy he was not included in the running for the Manager of the Year award in the Premier League in 2024.

He was then even linked with the vacant England job amid suggestions he had admirers of the job he was doing at Wolves within the FA.

Following his departure from Wolves, O’Neil now likely has a point to prove and will try to do just that at Strasbourg.

His former team, Wolves, are in deep trouble as they have a steep mountain to climb to get out of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Former Premier League midfielder Andy Townsend has insisted that the current Wolves side remind him of the Watford team that were relegated from the top-flight back in 2022.