West Ham United are due to give a medical to Venezuela international Keiber Lamadrid ‘in the coming days’, according to ExWHUemployee, after entering into advanced talks for the winger.

Despite bringing in Pablo and Taty Castellanos to boost their attacking options, West Ham are still making moves to strengthen in the final third.

Both new arrivals were named in the starting eleven by Nuno Espirito Santo for West Ham’s win away at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

It emerged on Sunday that West Ham have now entered advanced talks to sign Venezuela attacking midfielder Lamadrid, who plays for Deportivo La Guaira in his homeland.

Capable of playing in a number of attacking positions, including on the left flank, Lamadrid has broken through into the Venezuela national team of late, further boosting his stock.

West Ham have been working on a loan deal with an option to then sign the 22-year-old permanently.

However, the Hammers could just decide to sign Lamadrid on a permanent basis from the off as the fee would not be expected to be substantial.

And they are closing in on him as Lamadrid is now expected to ‘complete his medical in the coming days’.

Game Competition Sunderland (H) Premier League Chelsea (A) Premier League Burnley (A) Premier League West Ham’s next three games

The Premier League side will also need to make sure they can secure a visa for the Venezuelan to play in England.

West Ham are tipped to lose the services of Lucas Paqueta this month as the midfielder has made clear his desire to join Brazilian giants Flamengo.

They could use some of that cash to make another move for Cruzeiro attacker Kaio Jorge, who is firmly on their radar.

West Ham made an approach for Kaio Jorge towards the end of last year, but it did not convince Cruzeiro.

The Brazilian side have since secured the attacker on a new contract and remain keen to keep hold of him.

The door though is not closed on Kaio Jorge potentially departing if a large enough offer is made to convince Cruzeiro to sell.

Whether the highly rated Brazilian would want to join a West Ham side fighting to survive in the Premier League however is unclear.

Lamadrid though has not been put off by the Hammers’ struggles.