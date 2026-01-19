Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Fiorentina have confirmed the arrival of Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United, as well as revealing which shirt number he will wear.

La Viola have been active in the transfer window this month, driven by new sporting director Fabio Paratici, as they try to recover from a disastrous first half of the season in Serie A.

Despite an upturn in form, Fiorentina still sit inside the relegation zone in the Serie A standings.

They landed former Leeds winger Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and he insisted upon his arrival that he was sure they would survive.

Fiorentina recently struck a loan deal with Leeds to take Harrison to Italy, though they had an issue with his salary to overcome.

The Italians managed to finally reach a full agreement and Harrison travelled to complete the move.

Now Fiorentina have officially confirmed the move, which is a loan with an option to buy, and revealed that Harrison will wear the number 17 shirt.

Harrison has been wearing the number 20 shirt at Elland Road.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The winger will now be aiming to play on a regular basis in the Italian top flight for Fiorentina and help La Viola to avoid a disastrous relegation.

Fiorentina will benefit for Harrison’s tireless work on the pitch, with his work ethic impressing a now former Leeds star when the two played together.

Given that the agreement contains an option to buy for Fiorentina, Harrison may potentially have played his final ever game for Leeds.

It would mark the end of a lengthy spell at Elland Road, which began in 2018 when he joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds then signed Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent basis in 2021; Bielsa was key to his permanent arrival and Harrison admitted that he built up a good understanding with the Argentine.