Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges feels the Whites’ win over Fulham was ‘massive’ given that relegation rivals West Ham United also won on Saturday.

Leeds claimed a dramatic 91st-minute winner from Lukas Nmecha at Elland Road, halting Fulham’s impressive six-game unbeaten league run with a 1-0 victory.

The Elland Road side endured a shaky start to the season, finding themselves in the relegation zone by November, but a revival has seen them lose just twice in their last ten matches, lifting them to a safer 16th place on 25 points.

Meanwhile, West Ham, sitting 18th in the relegation zone, snatched a dramatic late win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of a stoppage-time set-piece that sealed a 2-1 victory over Spurs.

Nottingham Forest, in 17th place, also secured vital points from title contenders Arsenal over the weekend, earning a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

The table now leaves Leeds with an eight-point cushion over West Ham, keeping the fight to stay clear of the relegation zone very much alive for the Yorkshire giants.

Bridges underscored the significance of Leeds’ weekend victory, framing it as a crucial result in their battle for survival and stressing that the three points were well deserved.

Position Points 15th – Bournemouth 26 16th – Leeds United 25 17th – Nottingham Forest 22 18th – West Ham United 17 19th – Burnley 14 20th – Wolves 8 PL bottom six

He emphasised the Whites’ attacking threat in the second half, noting that several players got into dangerous positions and helped create significant scoring opportunities.

The former hitman also highlighted the relief in avoiding a scenario defined by frustrating near misses, underlining that although a point would have been respectable, all three were far more significant in light of West Ham’s result against Tottenham and the increased pressure it applies to sides battling to stay clear of the bottom three.

Bridges said on LUTV (3:18): “It’s about survival.

“It’s a massive, massive three points and well deserved, by the way, because the second half, the final third entries from Leeds United, I mean, [Gabriel] Gudmundsson got in some great positions, [Jayden] Bogle did. We’ve got the centre half, [James] Justin getting in.

“Absolutely massive opportunities, so you just didn’t want it to be one of those days where you’re thinking, ‘Oh, it was almost nearly.’

“I mean, a point would have been good at home, but the three points is absolutely huge, especially when you saw what West Ham did.

“Because everybody that goes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the minute, it’s like I said before the kick off, Spurs would have preferred to have that game away from home.

“So there was always a chance.”

The result was yet another example of Leeds’ growing character this season, which one former boss has praised.

Despite their recent upturn in form, Daniel Farke has urged his men to remain grounded, reminding that the season’s objective is still some way off.

Leeds have been bolstered this winter with the arrival of Facundo Buonanotte on a short-term loan, a target the club have monitored since the summer.

With praise coming from an Elland Road legend for the bench stepping up, and another noting the team’s renewed sharpness and improved fitness, Leeds appear to be building momentum as they continue their push up the table.