Richard Keys had admitted he did fancy Everton to beat Aston Villa on Sunday and feels that Unai Emery’s men are not title contenders, though they are top five contenders.

The Aston Villa juggernaut, which has been stuttering of late, suffered yet another setback when they were beaten 1-0 by Everton at Villa Park on Sunday.

It was their second defeat in the last four games, and though it failed to dislodge them from their place in the top four, it did not allow them to capitalise on Manchester City‘s missed opportunity against Manchester United.

Following the defeat, Emery rued the missed opportunities insisted that, at present, Aston Villa are not contenders for a Champions League spot.

Keys though believes Emery is being too harsh and Aston Villa are certainly in the mix for Champions League football.

Keys insists though that Villa, who he fancied Everton to beat, are not title contenders.

Praising Everton for the job they did at Villa Park, Keys wrote on his blog: “The Toffees did a job on Villa didn’t they?

“I fancied them to as well.

“I know Emery was very flat after, but his team ARE top 5 material.

“They’re just not title contenders.”

Keys wrote Aston Villa off in the title race in December, explaining in his view they did not have the strength in depth to sustain a challenge.

Villa are though trying to make additions this month, after letting Donyell Malen join Roma.

They have been holding talks with Besiktas to try to agree a deal for striker Tammy Abraham, but face needing to pay the Turkish club €20m.

The Villans have also enquired about Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, however he is more likely to move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

With PSR rules also a consideration, followed by their successor rules on squad costs, it is unclear how much wiggle room Aston Villa will have to make signings this month.

Emery though will be looking to see his current group return to winning ways on Thursday night when they face Fenerbahce.