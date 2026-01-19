Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara is ‘pushing for’ Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, as the Romanian centre-back ‘is leaving Tottenham’.

Serie A club Genoa sold Dragusin to Spurs in the winter window of 2024, even though they were advised to keep hold of the centre-back.

The Premier League club paid a hefty £21.5m to the Italian side and Dragusin signed a deal until the summer of 2030 in north London.

However, he has had injury issues, which have seen him unable to cement a regular first-team spot, and his agent also commented on his lack of game time soon after his arrival.

The Romanian returned from his injury only last month and has played only five minutes of Premier League football, which came against Crystal Palace in December.

Dragusin is a wanted man in this month’s transfer window, with clubs in Europe showing interest in taking him away from Spurs.

Last week, Serie A giants Napoli showed interest in the 23-year-old defender, as they hit the north Londoners with an enquiry for him.

Centre-back option Radu Dragusin Kevin Danso Archie Gray Cristian Romero Ben Davies Micky van de Ven Tottenham’s centre-back options

Roma are also keen on Dragusin, on loan with an option to buy, while RB Leipzig want to strike a permanent deal to take him off Tottenham’s hands.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma’s sporting director is now ‘pushing for’ Dragusin, who it is stressed ‘is leaving Tottenham’ this month.

RB Leipzig are still trying to complete a deal for the Romania international and will hope he can be tempted to Germany.

The Bundesliga side may have an advantage given their desire for a permanent deal, as the loan plus option to buy formula is not favoured by Tottenham.

Roma sporting director Massara will hope he can find common ground with Spurs on Dragusin.

It has been suggested that the club’s owners, the Friedkin Group, are ready to invest in the winter window, and it remains to be seen if Roma are willing to offer a permanent deal for the Romanian.

Dragusin was highly rated when Tottenham snapped him up, even drawing interest from Bayern Munich, but he has fallen down the pecking order in north London.