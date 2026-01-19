Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The reason that Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou has not yet completed a move to Turkish giants Besiktas has emerged.

Besiktas decided in December that they were determined to bring Agbadou into the club in the winter transfer window and started work on a deal.

They kicked off 2026 still in talks with Wolves and recently sent over an official offer for the defender.

Besiktas’ president insisted that the transfer would go through the day that Wolves said yes to it, but it appears that it is not the Old Gold refusing the deal that is slowing things down.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, ‘the reason the agreement hasn’t been finalised’ is because both clubs are still discussing the terms of the payment.

While Wolves may well be happy with the money on the table, it appears they are not convinced about how Besiktas intend to pay the transfer fee.

Besiktas will be looking to thrash out payment terms with Wolves soon, with Agbadou offered a three-and-a-half year contract in Istanbul.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

With Wolves rated as hugely likely to be relegated this season, the move will ensure that Agbadou remains in a top flight league and does not sample the Championship.

They have though improved in recent weeks, with Rob Edwards credited for putting the pride back in the side after Sunday’s draw with Newcastle United.

Besiktas are currently sitting in fifth spot in the Turkish Super Lig table and are ten points behind second placed Fenerbahce.

Having conceded 22 goals in the league, Besiktas have let in nine more than leaders Galatasaray and six more than Fenerbahce.

The Black Eagles have a number of players who have played in the UK before on the books.

Ex-Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi plays for Besiktas, as does another former Fox in the shape of winger Cengiz Under.

Former Rangers man Vaclav Cerny linked up with Besiktas last summer, while the club also loaned in attacker Jota Silva from Nottingham Forest.

Besiktas are keen to soon add Agbadou to that group.