West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is expected to leave the club this month, but the Hammers are not close to signing Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo as part of the deal, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers have been in disarray for much of the season and are active in this month’s transfer window to try to pull themselves out of trouble.

The Londoners are currently sitting third-bottom in the Premier League table and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest have a five-point cushion over them.

Forest beat them earlier this month in the league, but since then, West Ham have defeated QPR in the FA Cup and were able to get the better of Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-1 scoreline at the weekend.

The Hammers have been busy already this month, which has seen them beef up their frontline with Pablo Felipe and Valentin Castellanos.

However, they are far from done as they are set to add more quality to their attacking third, as another forward’s arrival could be finalised by the end of this week in the shape of Venezuelan prospect Keiber Lamadrid.

The Hammers have lost players as well, as the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme have already left, and more could be on the way out.

Club Independiente del Valle Sporting Lisbon Real Valladolid Al Saad Flamengo Clubs Gonzalo Plata has played for

Brazilian attacking midfielder Paqueta wants to end his London Stadium stint, as he has been pushing to force a move out of the club this month.

Fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa were keen on Paqueta last summer, but the Hammers did not play ball, and now he does look set to go.

Paqueta’s former club, Flamengo are working to secure his comeback, and it has been suggested that the Brazilian club will be adding their attacker, Plata, to be part of the Paqueta deal.

However, talk West Ham are close to landing Plata has been dismissed.

It has been suggested that relegation-threatened West Ham are not close to signing the Ecuador international.

Plata, an Ecuador international, had a few years in Europe with Sporting Lisbon and Real Valladolid, before he spent a season at Qatari outfit Al-Sadd.

The 25-year-old has played 70 times for Flamengo since he joined and his current deal will see him stay until the summer of 2029.

Whether West Ham will go for any more forwards after Lamadrid remains to be seen, especially after their decision to keep hold of Callum Wilson.