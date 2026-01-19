Lars Baron/Getty Images

Pierre van Hooijdonk believes that PSV Eindhoven are a much better footballing side compared to Newcastle United, slamming the quality of the Magpies’ meeting with Wolves.

The Magpies are having a mixed season so far under Eddie Howe, who is trying to push his side to the top end of the table.

In the majority of the first half of the season, they were in the lower half of the table amid away form dubbed ‘awful’, but things have changed since the turn of the year.

They are sitting 12th in the Champions League league stage table and will need positive results in the upcoming games to qualify for the next stage of the competition directly, avoiding a playoff tie.

Newcastle face Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven up next in the Champions League on Wednesday at St. James’ Park, following their 0-0 draw against 20th-positioned Wolves at the weekend.

Former Nottingham Forest striker Van Hoojidonk stressed that he does not watch English football a lot, but he did watch Newcastle’s draw against the Old Gold.

The Netherlands hitman, though, was not impressed with the quality of the match at all, comparing it to a game in the Dutch second division.

Club RBC Roosendaal NAC Celtic Nottingham Forest Vitesse Benfica Feyenoord Fenerbahce Clubs Van Hooijdonk played for

“I watch very little English football because I’m mainly focused on the Dutch league”, Van Hooijdonk said on Dutch programme Studio Voetbal (via Voetbal International).

“Wolves vs. Newcastle, that was KKD level. I really didn’t like it.”

He is clear that Newcastle are a team who have a lot of ‘grit’, and that is the only advantage the Magpies have over PSV, the former striker believes.

Van Hoojidonk is of the view that PSV are a much better team when it comes to playing football, and he believes that the Dutch giants could secure a positive result on Tyneside.

“Physically, they’re all fine. Every player is solid. But I didn’t see any real skill in this match.

“PSV has much more footballing skill.

“They’re missing a whole battalion of players, but they still have more grit in the squad.

“The only difference is the physical aspect, and that could be a problem for PSV.

“Otherwise, I think PSV can achieve a positive result there as well.”

While Van Hooijdonk was not impressed with what he saw, Wolves’ display was hailed by a former Premier League star.

Newcastle have some significant absentees in the squad due to injury issues, which could hinder their chances against the Eredivisie table toppers.

Whether Newcastle will be able to get the better of the Dutch giants on Wednesday night remains to be seen.