Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are in advanced negotiations to sign 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tomas Cvancara, who has ‘already agreed personal terms’.

The Hoops are scouring the transfer market to sign a new striker to add to manager Martin O’Neill’s options, after the disaster of last summer’s transfer window when they lost out on top target Kasper Dolberg.

Multiple names have been looked at by Celtic, including Callum Wilson, who is staying at West Ham United, and former Bhoys hitman Kyogo Furuhashi.

The name of Leeds United star Joel Piroe also emerged, with Celtic having tested the water over a possible loan deal.

There has been no progress in the Piroe case, though, and Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has gone public to give his backing to Kyogo to battle through, indicating a stay.

A new name has now been added to the list in the form of Monchengladbach’s Czech striker, Cvancara.

At the end of December, Cvancara terminated his season-long loan contract with Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, citing outstanding salary payments.

Club Years Jablonec 2018-2022 Slavoj Vysehrad (loan) 2019-2020 Opava (loan) 2021 Sparta Prague 2022-2023 Borussia Monchengladbach 2023- Antalyaspor (loan) 2025 Tomas Cvancara’s career history

He has since been tipped to go out yet again and now a move to Scotland is on the verge of being concluded.

O’Neill’s team are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Monchengladbach, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, while Cvancara ‘has already agreed personal terms’ with Celtic.

The final details are now being sorted out before the player signs on the dotted line for Celtic.

The initial loan deal until the end of the season will also have an option to buy in the event that the Cvancara impresses in Scotland.

Cvancara managed to find the back of the net just once in eleven top-flight games for Antalyaspor during the first half of the season.

Celtic will hope for a better showing from him in Scotland as they challenge Rangers and Hearts for the Scottish Premiership title.