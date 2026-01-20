Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Birmingham City have reached an agreement for Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento, after a move to fellow Championship club Middlesbrough collapsed.

Sarmiento is currently on loan at the newly promoted Italian Serie A club, Cremonese, with the move initially planned for the entirety of the season.

The switch followed three previous loan spells Sarmiento has had since joining Brighton in the summer of 2021.

Sarmiento has struggled for game time in Italy and has not made an appearance for Cremonese since early November, leading Brighton to consider a recall.

Birmingham City, promoted from League One last season, are determined to improve over the second half of the campaign as they seek a playoff spot.

They have struggled on the road though, with poor away form hurting their hopes.

Despite being excellent chance creators, Blues have a negative goal difference, having managed to score only 36 times.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Approaching the January window, manager Chris Davies stated an intent to add attacking firepower in the market to tackle the issue.

August Priske from Djurgardens is closing in on a move to Birmingham and will add to Davies’ options.

Carlos Vicente, who made a season-high 16 crosses against Atletico Madrid, is also said to be of interest to Blues, but Alaves do not want to let him go.

Blues have already brought in Kai Wagner and Jhon Solis, the latter on loan from Girona.

Ibrahim Osman from Brighton has also been added to Davies’ options, signing for the Blues on a loan deal.

It has now emerged that Blues have reached an agreement with Brighton for another attacker in Sarmiento.

Middlesbrough, having thrashed out personal terms with Sarmiento, saw the move collapse as they were unable to agree on a fee with the Seagulls.

Journalist Lorenzo Lepore wrote on X: “Agreement reached between Birmingham City and Brighton for Jeremy Sarmiento.

“A potential move to Middlesbrough collapsed after the clubs failed to agree on a fee, despite personal terms having been agreed between Boro and Sarmiento.”

Brighton will bring back the Ecuador international to facilitate the move to Birmingham.

Sarmiento helped Burnley last season, and Ipswich Town, the season prior, achieve promotion to the Premier League and Blues fans will hope he can make it a hattrick of sorts.

Davies will be pleased with how the Blues have addressed a problem area by bringing in multiple options for the frontline.

Birmingham with 35 points are eight points off the playoff spots, with Preston North End occupying sixth place with 43 points.