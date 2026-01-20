Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan winger Jack Harrison has expressed his eagerness to embark on a new adventure with Fiorentina and admits he finds his new surroundings ‘beautiful’.

After overcoming issues regarding the player’s salary, the Serie A strugglers confirmed the signing of Harrison on loan from Premier League side Leeds United.

He has linked up with former Leeds star Manor Solomon at Fiorentina, with the Israeli insisting upon joining he is sure La Viola will pull themselves out of trouble in Serie A.

Harrison will add more Premier League experience to the Fiorentina team.

Giving his first reaction after being unveiled as a Fiorentina player, Harrison insisted that he cannot wait to get started in the Viola colours and meet his new team-mates.

He revealed he finds his new surroundings ‘beautiful’.

“I’m excited to get started and meet my team-mates. Viola Park is a beautiful place, I can’t wait to train and embark on this new adventure”, Harrison told his new club’s official channel.

Playing in Italy is a new experience for the Leeds United player, who is prepared to soak it all up.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“It’s a new experience for me, but I’m always open to it.

“I haven’t been there [to Florence] yet, so if anyone has any suggestions, I’m ready to listen.”

The Leeds winger also took time to speak about his interactions with Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli.

“I’ve spoken to him, and he seems great in every way. Everyone here is kind, they welcomed me very well.

“I promise all Viola fans that I will give my all for this jersey and that I will work on my Italian.”

Fiorentina have confirmed that Harrison will be wearing the number 17 shirt at the club during his stay.

Harrison’s Fiorentina debut could well come this coming weekend when they play host to Cagliari in Serie A.