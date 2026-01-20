George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United new boy Leonard Ngenge has described joining the Elland Road outfit as the most pivotal move of his career, having previously featured for Remo Stars FC.

The teenager has joined Leeds on a deal lasting until the end of the 2026/27 season and will slot into the club’s youth ranks.

Ngenge made seven appearances across all competitions this season for the Sky Blue Stars, finding the back of the net once.

Although recruited for the academy, the centre-back already holds senior international experience, having earned two caps for Nigeria, making his debut against Senegal in August last year and also appearing against Sudan.

The Nigeria international will now continue his progression within Leeds’ academy, becoming part of the club’s long-term strategy to cultivate young talent capable of breaking through to the first team.

Ngenge expressed his enthusiasm about joining Leeds, calling the transfer the biggest step of his career to date.

He highlighted his ambition to make an immediate impact, seize the opportunity fully and help the club achieve their objectives.

The 18-year-old defender lauded Leeds’ history, citing the influence of former stars like Tony Yeboah, while describing his own game as a left-footed defender committed to tackling, defensive duties and supporting the goalkeeper.

Ngenge told Leeds United’s in-house media: “I am excited

“It is a big step for me.

“It is the biggest step of my career right now and I hope to start perfectly.

“It is a huge opportunity and hopefully I get to utilise my opportunity and do better for the club, represent the club and be part of the great things they set out to achieve.

“Leeds is a great club.

“I know they have got like tons of history and I heard about some players like Tony Yeboah from Ghana who scored lots of goals, so I know they are a good club.

“I am left-footed, I like to show my tackling abilities, getting the body in the way and doing everything to cover the goalkeeper.”

With two caps already to his name, Ngenge will be keen to make his mark quickly in the Under-21s, and it remains to be seen if he can impress quickly enough to catch the eye of first-team boss Daniel Farke.

The move has some echoes of when Leeds signed Willy Gnonto, who was originally slated for the Under-21s and did slot into the group, then under Michael Skubala, who praised him.