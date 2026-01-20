Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Italian outfit Genoa are in advanced talks with Championship outfit Sheffield United to sign their Swedish defender Nils Zatterstrom on loan in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With a view to strengthening their defence, the Blades looked at Zatterstrom at Swedish side Malmo back in August and then decided to take him to Bramall Lane.

However, he has failed to get into manager Chris Wilder’s plans, having only made it to the bench on a few occasions.

Sheffield United are now open to sending him out on loan to gather some valuable first-team minutes, which currently does not seem to be happening at Bramall Lane.

There is interest in the 20-year-old from a relegation-threatened Serie A club in the shape of Genoa.

Genoa are looking to take Zatterstrom on an initial loan with an option to then buy him in the summer if he can impress in Italy.

The talks are ‘advanced’, as Genoa look to finalise a move with Sheffield United for the Swede.

Level Caps Sweden U17s 1 Sweden U19s 3 Sweden U21s 9 Sweden 1 Nils Zatterstrom at international level

The deal would, therefore, have the potential to make the Sheffield United spell a brief one for the Swedish international, if he can live up to his billing at Genoa.

Zatterstrom, who has represented his country at different youth levels, made his senior debut for Sweden back in 2024; he has failed to add to that one appearance, though.

It has been a steady recovery from Sheffield United under Wilder, who has managed to pick the team up from inside the relegation zone, this season.

Back in September, Cameron Jerome predicted that Wilder could strike in the January transfer window to push Blades forward.

They landed Patrick Bamford on a short term deal in November before recently giving him an 18-month deal.

For former EFL winger Adrian Clarke, that was the right call as Bamford is currently, in his view, Sheffield United’s best striker.

Sheffield United will want to see Zatterstrom succeed if he does move to Genoa as it would mean a transfer fee coming in for the defender, who has made no impact in the Steel City.