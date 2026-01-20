Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘have contacted’ Turkish giants Fenerbahce for defender Jayden Oosterwolde and told the Yellow Canaries ‘they want to transfer the player’.

The London-based club are dealing with a tough time in all competitions, following a great start to their current season.

The Selhurst Park outfit had a brilliant last term as well, but they lost some of their key players, starting from the summer transfer window.

Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal last year, while club captain Marc Guehi recently moved to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has criticised the club board for their lack of ambition, after the Eagles lost against Sunderland at the weekend, and he is set to leave the club by the end of the season.

Glasner’s demand for fresh faces is something Crystal Palace are trying to deliver and the club are interested in Fenerbahce’s Oosterwolde.

The Dutchman has regularly been chased by Premier League sides in recent windows, with his agent confirming interest from England to us.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Crystal Palace ‘have contacted’ Fenerbahce and told the Super Lig side they ‘want to transfer the player’.

Club Years FC Twente 2022-2022 Parma (loan) 2022 Parma 2022-2023 Fenerbahce 2023- Jayden Oosterwolde’s career history

Fenerbahce, it is suggested, are not currently considering selling Oosterwolde, but want to find out what Crystal Palace are prepared to put on the table.

It has been widely suggested that a fee of €20m would likely be enough to convince Fenerbahce to part with the defender.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League for a while now, as West Ham United wanted him in the summer, but Fenerbahce blocked that move.

And earlier in the winter transfer window, fellow Premier League club Newcastle United showed interest in Oosterwolde.

Oosterwolde’s contract was renewed back in August until the summer of 2028, but the Yellow Canaries could lose the defender this month, with a host of clubs keen on his signature.

The 24-year-old defender can play as a centre-back and as a left-back, and Crystal Palace feel he could be a good fit on the left side of their defence.

Now it remains to be seen if and when the Eagles submit an offer for Oosterwolde in the coming days.