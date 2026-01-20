Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have agreed to cover the ‘full remaining salary’ of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tomas Cvancara, who will undergo his medical on Wednesday, this season.

The Scottish champions have been determined to sign a striker this month to back boss Martin O’Neill and hand him more weapons in the final third.

They have looked at a host of options, including Joel Piroe, Callum Wilson and former Celtic favourite Kyogo Furuhashi.

Now though Celtic are moving for Cvancara, who is on the books in Germany at Gladbach and had a loan at Turkish side Antalyaspor terminated recently.

They already had an agreement in place with the player and have now managed to reach one with Gladbach, to take Cvancara on loan.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Celtic ‘will cover the player’s full remaining salary’, through until the end of the loan in the summer.

Celtic will also have an option to buy included in the deal, although it is unclear what level that will be set at.

Club Years Jablonec 2018-2022 Slavoj Vysehrad (loan) 2019-2020 Opava (loan) 2021 Sparta Prague 2022-2023 Borussia Monchengladbach 2023- Antalyaspor (loan) 2025 Tomas Cvancara’s career history

Cvancara is now to travel to Scotland to be put through his medical paces by Celtic on Wednesday; that could set him up for a debut at Hearts on Sunday.

The Bhoys will hope he can come through the tests without an issue and put pen to paper to his loan agreement.

There may well be some scepticism amongst Celtic supporters given how few goals Cvancara has scored in recent seasons.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Cvancara scored just four times in 21 appearances in the Bundesliga for Gladbach, though injury did restrict his outings.

He avoided injury in the 2024/25 season, but again struck only twice in 28 outings in the Bundesliga, leading to Gladbach agreeing to loan him to Antalyaspor

In the first half of the season in Turkey, Cvancara scored once in eleven appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

Now Celtic will be looking for the Czech attacker to hit the ground running and make an impact in Scottish football, as they fight for the Scottish Premiership title.