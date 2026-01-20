David Berding/Getty Images

West Brom have ‘given the green light’ for highly-rated teenager Cole Deeming to go out on loan as they aim to provide him with more first-team experience, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

A product of West Brom’s youth academy, the 19-year-old has played football at Under-21 level with the Baggies and caught the eye.

He has also played first-team football briefly with National League club Truro City, where he was sent on a month-long loan in November.

After seeing Deeming make two goal contributions in five games for Truro City, West Brom want him to acquire more experience at senior level.

They have ‘given the green light’ to a move to an EFL club, which would represent a step up in level for Deeming.

It now remains to be seen which club come up with an offer to take Deeming on board for the business end of the season.

West Brom tied Deeming down with a new contract in August, extending his stay at the Hawthorns by two more years.

Person Position Eric Ramsay Head coach Dennis Lawrence Assistant Boaz Myhill Goalkeeping coach James Morrison First team coach Damia Abella First team coach West Brom’s coaching staff

The Baggies have been going through a tosy-turvy ride in the Championship this season, having just parted ways with Ryan Mason following ten straight defeats away from home.

They roped in a relatively unknown Minnesota United manager, Eric Ramsay, as a replacement, though the appointment has failed to win over former EFL star Adrian Clarke.

Clarke feels that having gone from a rookie in Mason to another young manager, and one with little experience, West Brom have yet again taken another risk.

Sitting in 19th spot in the Championship table, West Brom could face disaster if Ramsay cannot turn things around, with a drop into League One not off the agenda.

If West Brom are beaten this evening by Norwich City, bossed by the experienced Philippe Clement, then that would set alarm bells ringing.

After that clash, the Baggies then play another two teams below them, in the shape of Derby County and Portsmouth, with both being away clashes, in which they have struggled badly this season.