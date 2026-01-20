George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has ‘turned down’ approaches from Leicester City and Middlesbrough, and he ‘is biding his time’.

Piroe top scored in the Championship last season as Leeds scooped up the title and the striker was hopeful he would get a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke though signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in the summer, with both ahead of Piroe in the Elland Road pecking order.

It has been speculated he could leave this month, though his performance against Derby County in the FA Cup recently has seen one former Leeds star urge the club to keep him.

Celtic have explored a move to bring Piroe to Scotland and can meet his wage demands, but that move looks to be off the table and the Bhoys are moving for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Tomas Cvancara.

The Scottish champions are not the only side to have shown interest in Piroe though and, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, the striker has ‘turned down’ approaches from Leicester and Middlesbrough.

Both Championship sides rate Piroe and wanted to add him to the ranks this month, but the attacker ‘is biding his time’.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Piroe looks to be keen to assess what other options present themselves over the remainder of the transfer window before he decides what to do.

Having worked so hard to get into the Premier League, the hitman may well feel reluctant to again drop down to the Championship or give up on his top flight dream.

His chances of regular minutes at Leeds though look slim and one former Whites star said in late November he does not think Piroe has the mobility for the side’s current system.

Piroe has indicated he still feels he has unfinished business at his former club PSV Eindhoven, but there is no sign of a move from the Dutch heavyweights.

Now it remains to be seen what other clubs will make approaches for Piroe in the remaining days of the transfer window.

It is also unclear if Farke would want him replacing in the Leeds squad if he does go, especially given the strength in depth Premier League football demands.