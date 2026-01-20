Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs Borussia Dortmund as he battles to keep his job as Spurs boss.

The former Brentford manager is under big pressure after serving up poor performances and results to the Tottenham faithful, who called for his sacking after the weekend loss to West Ham United.

Frank has stressed that he is dealing with injuries to important players, while also stressing of late that the team remain in a transition period.

He badly needs not just a result against Dortmund tonight, but also a good performance, to help to steady the ship.

The Spurs boss has seen his options reduced for tonight’s clash and indicated in the build up to the match that he could have just eleven senior outfield players to select.

Frank has taken the call to pull Mathys Tel out of the Champions League squad and bring in Dominic Solanke.

The move has disappointed the already unhappy Frenchman, amid transfer interest from Ligue 1 club Paris FC.

Given Tel is out of the squad, he is ineligible for the game, as are Yves Bissouma, Radu Dragusin and new signing Conor Gallagher.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund lineup tonight, while in defence Spurs go with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham will want to make sure they are in control in the middle of the park and Frank selects Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, while Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Djed Spence support Dominic Solanke.

If Frank needs to shake up his Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs Borussia Dortmund tonight then he will look to his bench, where his options include Dane Scarlett and Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Simons, Spence, Odobert, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Kolo Muani, Scarlett, Olusesi, Thompson, Hardy, Byfield, Williams-Barnett, Akhamrich, Rowswell