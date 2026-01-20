Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘reached an agreement’ with Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham ‘on all matters’ and now advanced talks are happening between the two clubs.

The Villa Park outfit are fading away from the title race after they had a great winning run, which sees them sit third in the table, equal on points with Manchester City.

And following their weekend defeat against Everton at Villa Park, Unai Emery claimed that Aston Villa, in their current shape, are not even contenders to finish in the top four.

Richard Keys believes Aston Villa are not in the title race, but they are most certainly in the mix for Champions League football.

Villa have parted with their impactful versatile forward Donyell Malen to Roma, because the Dutchman wanted regular game time as a number 9, instead of a wide attacker.

Now they are looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Ollie Watkins for the starting spot, and ex-Chelsea man Abraham is the player Aston Villa have been trying to sign.

During talks, Besiktas were interested in bringing in Evan Guessand in a swap deal, but the Villans did not play ball.

Club Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Aston Villa Roma AC Milan Besiktas Clubs Tammy Abraham has played for

Now though Aston Villa are closing in on Abraham and, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they have ‘reached an agreement’ with the striker ‘on all matters’.

The two clubs are now locked in advanced talks as they try to finalise an agreement to take Abraham to Villa Park.

The Chelsea youth product had a Championship loan spell at Villa, where he played 37 games and scored 25 times for the Birmingham club.

However, he left England five years ago, stressing that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne inspired him to go abroad.

He is still on Roma’s book, but they loaned him out twice following his injury issues, and his latest move to Besiktas has a conditional obligation to buy, which means the Turkish side are selling him.

Abraham has played in the Premier League 89 times and now it looks like the Englishman is all set for a Premier League return after five long years.

Villa will look to secure Abraham’s signature in the coming days to significantly beef up their frontline with experienced legs.