Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

West Ham United and Valencia are on the verge of finalising a loan deal for Guido Rodriguez, who is one step away from joining the La Liga club.

The Londoners are in deep trouble as they are fighting hard to avoid relegation and are sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

At the weekend, they picked up a crucial win against Tottenham Hotspur, which sees them closing in on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who are five points above.

They have been working hard in the transfer market to deliver the signings that can save their Premier League skin.

West Ham have brought in two strikers already, and are in talks to sign Venezuela international Keiber Lamadrid, who could be joining the club this week.

The London club are keen on balancing the books with departures too, something which has seen the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme leave.

Star attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta is forcing a move out of the London Stadium, but more players could well follow the Brazilian and from the engine room too.

Brazilian Position Igor Julio Defender Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Pablo Striker Brazilian players on the books at West Ham

Bit-part defensive midfielder Rodriguez has been attracting plenty of transfer interest this month and Juventus were keen on him.

However, the Argentine now looks like he will be on his way out of the Hammers but not to Juventus, as, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Valencia are just ‘one step away’ from the 31-year-old.

It has been suggested that the Irons and the Mestalla outfit are close to reaching an agreement for the bit-part Argentine.

Once the deal is agreed between the clubs, the former Real Betis star will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Valencia.

The clubs in question are currently discussing the final bits of the deal, as only some minor details are remaining.

Rodriguez did make a cameo appearance against Spurs at the weekend, coming on for the final eleven minutes of the game.

Whether West Ham will look to bring in a midfielder before the window closes to replace the 31-year-old remains to be seen.