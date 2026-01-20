Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is to return to Villa Park as his loan spell at Roma ‘comes to an end’.

Villa agreed to send the winger on loan to Roma for the season last summer, with Bailey keen on making the move.

He has not though been a success in Italy, with limited opportunities to make an impact, and it emerged towards the end of December that Roma were thinking about ending the loan.

Bailey though was suggested to have an admirer in the shape of Roma’s sporting director Frederic Massara, which boosted his hopes of staying.

Massara’s influence however has not prevented Bailey’s loan ending early and he is on his way back to Villa Park.

According to Italian journalist Filippo Biafora, Bailey’s time at Roma ‘comes to an end’.

The winger ‘returns immediately’ to Aston Villa.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Roma recently did business with Aston Villa when they snapped up Donyell Malen on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy.

Malen has been keen to operate as a central striker and chances in that role were few and far between at Villa Park.

Now it remains to be seen if Aston Villa try to find a new destination for Bailey this month or integrate him back into Unai Emery’s squad.

Villa are currently in the process of trying to finalise the capture of striker Tammy Abraham from Turkish giants Besiktas.

They do have an agreement in place with the striker, but still need to work on aspects of the deal with the Istanbul side.

Bailey departs Roma having made just seven appearances in Serie A, over 181 minutes of game time, with no goals or assists.

He also featured only sporadically in the Europa League for the Giallorossi.

The wide-man will be keen to make sure he is able to play on a regular basis over the course of the second half of the campaign, whether at Aston Villa or at another club.

Bailey is under contract with Aston Villa until the summer of 2027, meaning next summer he will have just a year left on his deal.