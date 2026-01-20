Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche could give the green light to a swap deal which would see Mathias Olivera and Lorenzo Lucca joining the Tricky Trees, with Dan Ndoye going the other way.

Forest are in a relegation battle and they have only managed to win one game out of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Sean Dyce’s side are looking to bring in some fresh faces who will be able to strengthen the team and help them to keep their top flight status.

Signing a centre forward is high on their priority list and they have been linked with Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, but Everton appear to be the Premier League side pushing hardest for him.

Forest also have Napoli’s Lucca on their mind and it has been suggested that they have also made an offer.

They are also interested in another Napoli star in the form of Olivera and they want to sign the left-back as they are trying to end Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan deal.

Forest made an offer in the region of €15m for Olivera which is considered too low by Napoli.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Antonio Conte’s side, on the other hand are interested in taking Ndoye, who joined Forest in the summer from Bologna but failed to impress, back to Italy.

With the transfer deadline day coming near, both parties will be keen to get the deals done, and according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato Web), Dyche could give his approval for a swap deal which would see Ndoye going to Napoli in exchange for Lucca and Olivera.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest would also put a cash sum on the table and whether a swap would be confined to Lucca or Olivera, with the deal for the other player kept separate.

Ndoye has featured 16 times for Nottingham Forest in the league so far with one goal to show for his efforts and he has a contract with the Tricky Trees until 2030.

Lucca and Olivera have both been bit part players for Napoli this season and they might consider joining Forest due to the lure of the Premier League.