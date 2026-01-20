Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Radu Dragusin ‘would gladly’ return to Italy’s Serie A in this month’s transfer window amid interest from Roma, but a deal ‘remains complex’.

The north London outfit paid £21.5m in the winter of 2024 to sign the Romanian defender from Genoa, but his move has not gone according to plan, with injury keeping him out for a lengthy period.

Even before the injury though there were concerns about a lack of game time for Dragusin at Tottenham.

His agent soon after the transfer warned Spurs that the centre-back will not stay with Premier League giants if he is not getting regular game time.

Now, in the winter transfer window, Dragusin has been looked at by several Serie A sides, including heavyweights Roma.

Napoli submitted an enquiry regarding the availability of the player as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his backline with the Tottenham star’s presence.

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara though is pushing to sign Dragusin, who is said to be ‘leaving Tottenham’ this winter.

The Giallorossi could soon up their efforts as Dragusin is ‘at the top of the wish list’ of defensive reinforcements, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web).

It is suggested that Dragusin ‘would gladly’ head back to Serie A, where his stock remains high, but the deal ‘remains complex’.

Roma would prefer to sign the Romanian on loan with an option to then sign him permanently, but Tottenham would rather sell on a permanent basis.

Dragusin has suitors in Germany as well in the form of RB Leipzig, who are willing to sign him on a permanent deal and could take advantage of the situation and strike an agreement with Tottenham.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is an admirer of Dragusin’s talents and it remains to be seen whether Massara can find a way to convince Tottenham of a move in the coming days.

It can also not be excluded that the managerial situation at Tottenham will have an impact as Thomas Frank is fighting to keep his job.

Now recovered from his serious injury, Dragusin’s agent has insisted his client is stronger and faster than before.