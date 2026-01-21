Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Aston Villa have made contact ‘only through intermediaries’ for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and AC Milan are not open to approving a loan deal for the midfielder.

The Villa Park outfit are struggling with some key injury issues, even though they are equal on points with second-placed Manchester City with 43 points in the Premier League.

Aston Villa’s engine room has been heavily affected by a host of injuries, as Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, and John McGinn are injured.

However, the recent season-ending injury of Boubacar Kamara has put the Villans in severe danger, and they are desperately looking to bring in reinforcements.

It emerged on Wednesday that the Birmingham-based club are considering making a loan offer for AC Milan star Loftus-Cheek.

However, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, contact from Aston Villa has only been in the form of intermediaries at the moment.

The Rossoneri’s position is that they have no intention of parting ways with the 29-year-old versatile midfield player.

Club Chelsea Crystal Palace Fulham AC Milan Clubs Ruben Loftus-Cheek has played for

It has been suggested that AC Milan are not open to approving a loan deal for the ex-Chelsea man.

Now is not the first time Aston Villa have shown interest in Loftus-Cheek as they plotted a swoop earlier in his career, in 2020.

Loftus-Cheek left England three years ago, ending his 19-year association with Chelsea and has been a key player for the Serie A club since.

There was interest from two unnamed Premier League sides in Loftus-Cheek earlier this month.

The former England international has 157 Premier League games under his belt and Villa are considering bringing him back to England.

In the early days of his career at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek was regularly lauded for his impact on games, but his career has taken him away from English shores.

Whether the Villans will go in with a good offer for the experienced midfielder in the coming days remains to be seen, especially with AC Milan in no mood to sanction a loan.