Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘pushing hard’ to land top talent Vinnie Leonard, with Norwich City also in the mix for the teenager, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

The 17-year-old centre-back is highly rated in Ireland and represented his nation in the Under-17 World Cup in November.

Leonard’s performance at international level and for his club side Dundalk have not gone unnoticed, as a host of clubs are chasing his signature in this month’s transfer window.

Scottish giants Celtic have Leonard on their radar as they look to bring him to Scotland, but they face competition from south of the border.

A host of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, are keen on landing the 17-year-old star.

The Dundalk star has admirers in the Championship as well, in the form of Norwich City, who have former Rangers boss Philippe Clement at the helm.

It had been suggested that Leonard picked Brighton, who are renowned for signing up young players, but there is no truth in him choosing the Seagulls at the moment.

Level Caps Republic of Ireland U16s 3 Republic of Ireland U17s 16 Vinnie Leonard for Ireland

It has been claimed that Celtic are still in the race for Palace and Norwich target Leonard and Willie McStay is ‘pushing hard’ to tempt the Irishman to Parkhead.

Celtic’s former director of football Paul Tisdale also pushed for the signature of the 17-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether the Hoops will be able to convince Leonard to ignore offers from south of the border.

Norwich have experienced an uptick in form under Clement and, despite still being near the foot of the table, have now pulled away from the drop zone.

The Canaries thrashed West Brom 5-0 on Tuesday night to continue their resurgence and Leonard could consider them to be a good first step into football outside Ireland.

Clement warned in November that turning Norwich around will take time, but he is already making significant progress on the job.

He has done so despite the distraction of star striker Josh Sargent refusing to play to force through a move to Toronto FC.

Sargent has been training with the Norwich Under-21s amid suggestions he expected ‘more collaboration’ from the Canaries on a move away.