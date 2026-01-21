James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are now ‘in pole position’ to sign FC Zurich left-back Junior Ligue after making their ‘second offer’ for his services on Wednesday.

The Addicks have been struggling in recent months, after they made a very promising start following their return to the Championship.

Charlton’s form was even so encouraging that one former Championship star predicted they could be on for an ‘incredible’ season under Nathan Jones.

But after 27 games played, the Addicks currently sit 18th in the Championship table, only four points above 22nd-placed Portsmouth.

The club hierarchy have made moves in the winter window to back Jones as Harry Clarke, Lyndon Dykes and Jerome Roussillon have been brought in.

Even though they have bolstered their backline with new arrivals, Charlton want more quality to ensure that they are not dragged down into the bottom three.

According to Swiss outlet 4-4-2.ch, Charlton are concretely interested in Zurich’s 20-year-old left-back Ligue and are ‘in pole position’.

Level played at Switzerland U17 Switzerland U18 Switzerland U19 Switzerland U20 Switzerland U21 Junior Ligue for Switzerland

It has been suggested that the Championship club have sent in a ‘second bid’ for the Switzerland Under-21 international.

However, the deal is yet to be done for the defender, as some details are still to be finalised before a deal can be agreed upon.

Charlton want to loan in the 20-year-old left-back initially, with an option or obligation to buy him by the end of the campaign.

The Zurich left-back also has interest from the Swiss Super League, as Young Boys are keen.

There have been conversations about a possible move to Young Boys, but those have not resulted in anything concrete so far.

Serie B outfit Venezia have held concrete talks for Ligue, for whom they are competing with Charlton in the winter transfer window.

Jones will hope to have a deal completed for the Zurich youth product, as he has been backed to turn things around at the Valley.

The coming days are set to be key for the Championship side to see if they can bring in Ligue amid competition from other clubs.