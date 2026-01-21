Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Celta Vigo want an 18-month loan deal for Wolves attacker Fer Lopez, but a deal for the Spanish winger is yet to be ‘unblocked’.

A number of Old Gold stars have been looking to jump ship amid a terrible Wolves season, with clubs keen around Europe for their signature.

And summer signing Lopez is one who is looking to leave this month, but his reason could well be very different.

The Old Gold paid £19m for the left-footed versatile attacker to La Liga club Celta Vigo, but he has barely played, especially in the Premier League.

The Spain Under-21 international played only 20 senior games for Os Celestes before he joined Wolves and he is wanted back by the Spanish side.

Even though Lopez has started only two Premier League games, he has been used as an off-the-bench substitute at times, though of late Rob Edwards has kept him on the bench.

Celta Vigo have been looking to do a deal for the 21-year-old since last month, but no conclusion has been reached yet.

Statistic Number Games 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Fer Lopez at Celta Vigo

And according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Celta Vigo are still stuck as the talks have not been ‘unblocked’.

Os Celestes are looking to bring in their former attacker and want to secure him on an 18-month loan deal from the Premier League strugglers.

And the Midlands club are taking a lot longer than the La Liga side expected them to take to decide on Lopez’s deal.

The Spain Under-21 international has played only two minutes of Premier League football in Wolves’ last five games, and he is giving full priority to Celta Vigo, even though more clubs are keen.

The Old Gold have been busy with transfer work this month, as Emmanuel Agbadou is very close to making a switch to Besiktas before the end of this week.

Celta Vigo and Lopez will hope to find a breakthrough in discussions in the coming days, in order that he can return to Spain.