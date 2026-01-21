George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United forward Michael Bridges has admitted he would relish lining up alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, praising the striker’s work ethic and his ability to create opportunities for the team.

In the summer, Leeds signed Calvert-Lewin from fellow Premier League club Everton on a three-year deal, following the expiration of his contract on Merseyside.

Since his arrival, the English striker has netted nine goals in 20 matches, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side, with one former Leeds star insisting he has made the Whites ‘so much better’.

From late November through the majority of December, the 28-year-old embarked on a six-match goalscoring run, during which Leeds remained unbeaten in five of those games, underlining his status as the standout performer in the team’s frontline.

His electric form has sparked talk of an international recall, with a former Premier League star noting that he offers ‘something different’ compared to Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

At the weekend, when Leeds hosted Fulham, the match’s only goal came from Lukas Nmecha, with Calvert-Lewin playing a key role by drawing defenders away, allowing the German to get a shot on target and secure the win.

Bridges highlighted the 28-year-old’s influence on the pitch, emphasising his willingness to work hard and his ability to hold up the ball while creating opportunities for team-mates.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

The former hitman drew a comparison to Mark Viduka, saying that, like the former striker, Calvert-Lewin has a knack for keeping the ball alive and bringing team-mates into play, showing unselfishness that has directly contributed to the team’s result.

Bridges said on LUTV (22:23): “He is the type of player that I would relish playing alongside because he does the work, where you gamble on the flick-ons, you can play in front of him when you get the hold-up play.

“There was the striker who I played alongside here, who was incredible at that, Mark Viduka.

“When that ball went up, you knew that ball was going to stick and he was going to bring others into the game, so you know what Dominic has done today: very unselfish player and, obviously, has led to that result.”

Now is not the first occasion on which the forward’s selfless play has been recognised, with a former Leeds player commending Calvert-Lewin for consistently prioritising his team-mates.

Earlier in the season, the striker had been cited by a former player as a factor in Leeds’ underwhelming summer transfer business, but he has since won over the majority of supporters at Elland Road, helping guide the team to 16th place with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Leeds’ leading league scorer will return to Goodison Park on 26th January to face his former club, aiming to deliver a strong performance against the team that let him depart.