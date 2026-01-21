Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Talk that Ajax sporting director Marjin Beuker has landed in Istanbul to hold conversations for West Ham United loanee Edson Alvarez, who is at Fenerbahce, is wide of the mark.

The midfielder impressed for Mexican outfit Club America, where he played more than 100 games, before he headed to the Netherlands with Ajax.

His move to the Dutch giants was a very successful one, as he earned his name as a highly-regarded defensive midfielder.

The Hammers paid a hefty £35m to bring him to London and Ajax’s then technical director insisted they had landed one of the best available midfielders on the market.

Alvarez, 28, has 73 West Ham appearances under his belt, but he fell out of favour at the London Stadium and left the Irons last summer.

The midfielder drew interest from a number of clubs, including his former side Ajax, though the Dutch giants were only open to a loan deal.

Eventually, Alvarez ended up switching to Turkish side Fenerbahce and Ajax were left feeling their name had been used to push other sides to speed up their interest in the Mexican.

Person Position Fred Grim Interim head coach Urby Emanuelson Assistant Paul Nuijten Assistant Denny Landzaat Assistant Harmen Kuperus Goalkeeping coach Erik Heijblok Goalkeeping coach Sam Feringa Performance coach Ajax coaching staff

Fenerbahce did secure an option to buy in the loan deal for Alvarez, but it was recently suggested they have decided they will not trigger it when the loan ends.

Ajax sporting director Beuker is in Istanbul now, and it was suggested that the 41-year-old will hold talks regarding the West Ham loanee.

However, according to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas, talk that the Ajax deal-maker is in Turkey for Alvarez ‘is not true’.

The Mexico international earned big praise when he joined the Super Lig giants, but he suffered injury issues early doors.

The midfielder will want to make sure that wherever he is over the second half of the season he is playing regularly as he prepares for next summer’s World Cup.

Alvarez’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at the London Stadium and it remains to be seen where he ends up next season, amid relegation scares at the Hammers.