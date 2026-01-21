George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21 star Rhys Chadwick is ready to push on for more first-team opportunities after signing a new contract with the Whites.

Chadwick has put pen to paper on a new contract, which will run until the end of the 2026/27 season at Elland Road.

He has started eight games in the Premier League 2 season so far, scoring twice and assisting twice.

The 18-year old starred in Leeds’ National League Cup Group fixtures, registering four goal contributions in six games.

Highly-rated Chadwick relished the opportunity of testing himself against National League teams, admitting those match ups bring out a street mentality.

Chadwick is the captain of Leeds’ Under-21 team and was given first-team opportunities by boss Daniel Farke in the club’s friendlies during pre-season.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Chadwick expressed his gratitude at receiving those opportunities to taste the Leeds first team.

Player Age Charlie Crew 19 Facundo Buonanotte 21 Willy Gnonto 22 Youngest players in current Leeds United first team squad

The versatile Englishman however, is ready to push on for more first-team places now that he has penned his fresh deal with the Yorkshire giants.

Chadwick insisted that he has developed as a player at Leeds, gaining more experience in the process and has become ‘more of a man’.

“I am so grateful for all the coaches that have coached me throughout the whole of my career at Leeds. Hopefully, now I can carry on and keep progressing”, Chadwick told Leeds United’s in-house media.

“I would say I have developed quite well here, I have become more of a man, more of a player that people will look up to as more experienced.

“I am really grateful for all the first-team opportunities and pre-season was a very good experience.

“I will just keep pushing to try and get into one of the first team squads, keep pushing for first team places.”

Chadwick registered 26 goal contributions in 31 appearances last season and has been rewarded by being a regular presence in Farke’s first-team training.

The young star grew up in Leeds and came through the Leeds United academy, admitting how captaining the team meant a lot to him.

The Whites faithful will be hopeful of Leeds fan Chadwick progressing well into first-team reckoning.

Recent Leeds United academy graduates like Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell have gone on to establish themselves as regulars in teams in the Premier League and Ligue 1.

Chadwick will hope that he can build on his youth team success and break into Farke’s first-team set-up.