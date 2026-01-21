Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Birmingham City goalkeeper James Beadle believes Blues have shown they have the character to succeed on the road, carrying the form they have displayed at St Andrew’s into their away games.

Blues enjoyed a flying start to the campaign under Chris Davies, but that momentum was stalled by a difficult run of eight league games without an away win, with their points haul coming solely from matches at St Andrew’s.

As a result of the run, which saw Birmingham criticised, they sit 13th in the table on 38 points; however, in a closely contested Championship, a place in the top six remains only five points away.

Their 2-0 midweek success at Hillsborough against League One-bound Sheffield Wednesday marked a long-awaited breakthrough on the road, their first league win away from home since a narrow October victory over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Last week, they were also tested away from home in the FA Cup, travelling to the Abbey Stadium and overcoming Cambridge United with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Beadle pointed to the character Blues have shown in recent matches, especially in away games, where resilience is required.

The goalkeeper referred to periods of sustained pressure that caused Birmingham to have to show their mettle in games, including moments when the opposition came close to finding the net.

Goalkeeper Age James Beadle 21 Ryan Allsop 33 Brad Mayo 21 Birmingham City’s goalkeepers

The Brighton loanee added that he feels the team can now take confidence from the performances, push on away from home, and begin to collect points with the same consistency they have shown on their own turf.

Beadle said to Birmingham City’s in-house media (0:33): “Yes, I think we’ve shown in the last few games the character, and when you go away from home, you’re going to have to show character.

“You’re going to have to ride the wave a lot.

“Even tonight, we had moments where they hit the post and they would come close.

“But now definitely I feel like we can definitely push on away from home and gather points like we do at home.”

Davies has been handed the full backing of the board, with a flurry of transfer activity aimed at reshaping Blues squad, highlighted by the arrivals of striker August Priske, left-back Kai Wagner, and Colombian midfielder Jhon Solis from Girona.

They remain eager to add further faces, but are set to miss out on Jeremy Sarmiento, who is set to join Middlesbrough instead of Birmingham.

It remains to be seen whether the reinforcements can improve an away record that has hindered their promotion push and deliver wins on the road in the coming matches.