Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Aston Villa may well only be able to sign Tammy Abraham from Turkish giants Besiktas once a replacement has been found by the Istanbul club.

Donyell Malen recently departed to Roma hoping to fulfil a desire to play as a number 9, and impressed with a goalscoring debut for the Giallorossi, leaving the Villans short on competition for Ollie Watkins.

Abraham was quickly identified as a replacement for Malen and Besiktas and Aston Villa were said to be nearing an agreement, amid the striker having already thrashed out personal terms.

With the deal yet to get over the line, Turkish journalist Oguzhan Genc has indicated that the fee is an issue, with Besiktas hoping to receive a figure greater than €20m.

Another standpoint of equal importance is Besiktas being able to identify and bring in a replacement for Abraham, as Genc stressed that ‘once this matter is clarified’, the forward’s future will be settled.

Genc told Turkish outlet HT Spor: “Besiktas’s expectation is above a €20 million fee.

“However, there’s another issue just as important as the figure: How will his place be filled?

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“Besiktas are currently conducting intensive research on this.

“Once this matter is clarified, Abraham’s future will also become clear.”

Besiktas had proposed a possible swap deal involving Evann Guessand, with the Ivorian being the replacement for Abraham, but Aston Villa rejected the proposal.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has also emerged as a target for the Villans, but Palace are also said to want Guessand.

Aston Villa will want to conclude their business soon, with results in January seeing a drop off similar to last season.

Any incoming is certain to have the stamp of approval from Unai Emery, with the manager sharing a better relationship with Roberto Olabe than he did with Monchi.

Aston Villa take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League next, where they might possibly come up against former player Marco Asensio, who celebrated his 30th birthday today.

Emery will be keen for continued progress on the European front as the Spaniard will surely appreciate the Europa League as a route into next season’s Champions League.